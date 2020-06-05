Mary V. Lee BENBROOK -- Mary V. Lee, 70, of Benbrook, passed away at her home on May 24, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: An online celebration of life will be held June 7, 2020. MEMORIALS: You may honor her memory by contributing to your local area food bank or Tarrant Area Food Bank, Development, 2525 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107. She was born September 7, 1949, in Detroit, MI to John and Terese Kalosis. In 1971, she married Donald F. Lee in the city of her birth. She travelled with Don throughout his time in the U.S. Navy and was described as the "perfect Navy wife." Despite frequent relocations, Mary earned both a B.A. in Anthropology, and a D.O. from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine by 1979. She completed her Internship in Texas and went on to open a family practice in Grand Prairie. Through her practice, Mary delivered hundreds of babies, cared for new mothers and their families, and became known for attentiveness and professionalism. Mary was unequivocal in her convictions and pragmatic in her day-to-day life. She advocated for women in medicine before such advocacy became fashionable. She embraced uncertainty and craved adventure. "Always have a plan B," was her favorite adagea sentiment she passed down to her children and grandchildren. Mary poured her heart into her two boys, instilling in them a love of travel and a practical moral sensibility, among many qualities. She was an excellent mother in every respect. Mary will be remembered for her natural kindness, her keen intelligence, and her unwavering devotion to her family, neighborhood, and community. She will be dearly missed. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her husband, Don; her children, Thomas Lee (Melissa) and Louis Lee (Lideng); her grandchildren, Maxwell and Lucas; and her siblings, Denise Weakland (Norm), Steve Kalosis (Sandi), and John Kalosis (Dana).