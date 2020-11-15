1/1
Mary Virginia (Ginny) Reynolds
1929 - 2020
Mary Virginia (Ginny) Reynolds
July 29, 1929 - November 10, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Our beloved Ginny passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus On Tuesday, November 10, 2020
(Details can be found on the Lucas Funeral Home, Grapevine Website)
Family Visitation: Monday, November 16 from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W Wall St., Grapevine, Texas
Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m. at Whites Chapel Cemetery, 185 S White Chapel Blvd., Southlake, Texas.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
