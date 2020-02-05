|
|
Mary Ward Sheldon FORT WORTH--Mary Ward Sheldon, 83, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. Mary Ward Sheldon, daughter of Everett John Ward and Imogene Balcom Ward, was born Jan. 11, 1937, in Little Rock, Ark. That same year, her family moved to Fort Smith, Ark., then to Cedar Hill, Texas, in 1946. Mary graduated from Cedar Hill High School in 1955, where she was a cheerleader, FHA president and the class valedictorian. She went on to attend North Texas State College (now University of North Texas) and graduated with a degree in business in 1959. Mary was an active member of the Kappa Delta sorority, served as president and remained active in the alumni association until her death. Mary married Victor Lynn Sheldon at Christ Episcopal Church in Dallas on June 10, 1961. The couple left for California that same day. Mary and Lynn shared a good life in California. They had two children, Lissa and Victor. Mary did electronic piecework at home when the children were young, and went on to work as the office manager for Thermanetics and later Win-Sam. She was very active at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Santa Clara and a 25-plus-year member of Assistance League Los Altos where she spent much time volunteering at the Costume Bank and managing the AdLib department. In 1992, Win-Sam moved to Fort Worth and Mary and Lynn followed. Lynn passed away in 2003. Mary thought she would never find love again, but while walking at Ridgmar Mall with folks from Widowed Persons Services, Mary met Dave Rayburn in 2007. They were together until her passing. Mary was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She spent years volunteering with The WARM Place. She was a world traveler and learned to fish in Alaska. She loved her family and was loved by all who knew her. SURVIVORS: Her children, Lissa Sheldon (Stan Kullbom) of San Jose, Calif., and Victor Sheldon (Karen) of Coppell, Texas; her grandsons, Christopher and Matthew; her brother, E. John Ward (Heddy); her brother-in-law, Stan Sheldon (Marilyn); and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020