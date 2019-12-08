Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wheelock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Wheelock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Wheelock Obituary
Mary Wheelock NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Mary Wheelock passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her home at the age of 84. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul Presbyterian Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation to the church or favorite charity may be made. Mary was born in Ada, Okla., the 10th and final child to her parents. Mary married T.W. Wheelock, and together they had three sons. Mary and her husband both earned their private pilot's license and enjoyed flying. She became an active member of the 99's, an international organization of women pilots started by Amelia Earhart. Mary and T.W. were also members of TX Private Flyers and served in the Civil Air Patrol. She was very proud of the Steen Skybolt her husband built. She retired from working for the state of Texas in the childcare licensing department. Mary was active and served as an elder at her church, St. Paul Presbyterian church. She was an avid OU fan. Mary was preceded in death by her son, Travis Wheelock II, and husband T.W. Wheelock. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Michael Wheelock and wife, Charlene, and Terry Wheelock; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -