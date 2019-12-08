|
Mary Wheelock NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Mary Wheelock passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her home at the age of 84. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul Presbyterian Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation to the church or favorite charity may be made. Mary was born in Ada, Okla., the 10th and final child to her parents. Mary married T.W. Wheelock, and together they had three sons. Mary and her husband both earned their private pilot's license and enjoyed flying. She became an active member of the 99's, an international organization of women pilots started by Amelia Earhart. Mary and T.W. were also members of TX Private Flyers and served in the Civil Air Patrol. She was very proud of the Steen Skybolt her husband built. She retired from working for the state of Texas in the childcare licensing department. Mary was active and served as an elder at her church, St. Paul Presbyterian church. She was an avid OU fan. Mary was preceded in death by her son, Travis Wheelock II, and husband T.W. Wheelock. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Michael Wheelock and wife, Charlene, and Terry Wheelock; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
