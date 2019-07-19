|
Mary "Nanny" Wilson FORT WORTH -- Mary "Nanny" Wilson passed away in Fort Worth on July 15, 2019 at the age of 81. SERVICE: We invite you to join our family as we celebrate her life and honor the legacy that Mary has left. The celebration will be held at Lucas Funeral Home, 1601 S. Main Street (377), Keller, Texas 76248 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Please wear bright colors. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mary's favorite charity: . She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed this side of eternity.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019