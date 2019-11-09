Home

Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Mary "Polly" Wilson

Mary "Polly" Wilson Obituary
Mary "Polly" Wilson FORT WORTH--Mary "Polly" Wilson, 103, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, 2019, at 3:30 a.m. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to funeral. Polly was born Nov. 30, 1915, in Alfalfa, Okla. SURVIVORS: Stepdaughter, Elizabeth Steele; grandsons, George and Roger Kemp; granddaughters, Marie Miller and Alana Kemp; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 9, 2019
