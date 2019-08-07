Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Fielder Church
2011 S. Fielder Road
Arlington, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Jane" Wright


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Jane" Wright Obituary
Mary "Jane" Wright ARLINGTON--Mary "Jane" Wright, 89, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Fielder Church, 2011 S. Fielder Road, Arlington. Jane was born May 8, 1930, in Smithville, Mo., to Charles Frederick Atlee Harding and Leitha Catherine Tritt Harding. A resident of Arlington since 1957, she was an active member of Fielder Church. She performed volunteer work, worked in the nursery, and worked with special needs children for over 50 years. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Emil Wright, on April 20, 2019; and daughter, Diana Branum. SURVIVORS: Son, Danny Wright; daughter, Julie Wright Gale; grandchildren, Susie, Daniel, Jennifer and Trevor; and great-grandchildren, Emery, Will, Adalynn, Winston, Wyatt and Atley.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now