|
|
Mary "Jane" Wright ARLINGTON--Mary "Jane" Wright, 89, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Fielder Church, 2011 S. Fielder Road, Arlington. Jane was born May 8, 1930, in Smithville, Mo., to Charles Frederick Atlee Harding and Leitha Catherine Tritt Harding. A resident of Arlington since 1957, she was an active member of Fielder Church. She performed volunteer work, worked in the nursery, and worked with special needs children for over 50 years. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Emil Wright, on April 20, 2019; and daughter, Diana Branum. SURVIVORS: Son, Danny Wright; daughter, Julie Wright Gale; grandchildren, Susie, Daniel, Jennifer and Trevor; and great-grandchildren, Emery, Will, Adalynn, Winston, Wyatt and Atley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019