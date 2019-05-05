|
|
Mary Yvonne Lopez WATAUGA--Mary Yvonne Lopez, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with interment following in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Keller's Old Town Funeral Home with reading of the rosary at 7 p.m. Mary was born July 8, 1936, in Hannibal, Mo., to Emery and Mary Rosetta "Jones" Earnest. She retired from Federated Insurance in 2003. SURVIVORS: She is survived by loving husband, Bonifacio Lopez; sisters, Della Madel and Roxanne Fuller; brother, Thomas Earnest; children, Yvonne Onza and husband, Steve Edwards, Deborah and husband, Bob Barker, Gracie Lopez, and Arturo Lopez and wife, Maria; grandchildren, Jaime and husband, Michael Badger, and Hannah Edwards; great-grandchildren, Jonah and Jordan Badger; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. KELLER'S OLD TOWN FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-993-6382 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019