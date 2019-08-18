|
|
Marylena McQueen Luepnitz EULESS - Marylena passed away on July 24, 2019 at the age of 55. Marylena was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She lived in various locations while growing up, including Heidelberg, Germany. She enjoyed dance, cheerleading, and soccer while growing up. She graduated from Longview High School in 1982, received an Associate of Arts degree from Kilgore Junior College in 1985, a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas in Arlington in Communication and Special Education in 1986. She worked for American Airlines in Arlington, Texas from 1989 to 2004. She decided to pursue her passion to be a nurse at the age of 42. In May 2008, she graduated from El Centro College in Dallas with an RN degree. She was passionate about helping people and was even more passionate about helping animals, especially feral cats. Marylena lived life to the fullest, she loved the beaches of Mexico and the Bahamas. Her motto was Live, Love, Laugh. She is survived by her father, Albert Luepnitz of Longview, Texas, her brother, Bert Luepnitz of Longview, Texas, and her sister, Nancy Grove, niece, Maryjanna Grove, and nephew, Andrew Grove, all of Newberg, Oregon. And also many extended step family members. Please join us for her Celebration of Life, Saturday, September 21, 2019, 1:30pm to 3:30pm at the Bessie Mitchell House, 411 Ball St., Grapevine, Texas. Donations can be made to the no kill animal shelter of your choice in Mary's memory. Rest in peace, Mary, We love you. NEPTUNE SOCIETY 817-838-5100
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019