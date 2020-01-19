|
Marylin J. Ormes RIVER OAKS--Marylin Janet Tuck Ormes, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment following the services in Union Cemetery on Highway 154 near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Marylin was born June 20, 1949, in Bakersfield, Calif. In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, she was a selfless and loving surrogate parent to nieces, Ashley and Megan Tuck. Marylin also owned and successfully operated Grand Prairie Driving School for many years. Marylin was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Paul Ormes; her parents, Oleta and Travis Tuck; and stepfather, Marvin Batson. SURVIVORS: Marylin is survived by her sons, Ryan Ormes and Greg Johnson; granddaughter, Cadence Ormes; siblings, Travis Tuck, Ann Ferguson, James Tuck, and Danny Tuck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020