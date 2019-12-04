|
|
Mason Gage Mullins WEATHERFORD--Mason "Gage" Mullins, 20, of Weatherford passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his residence. FUNERAL: A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Dec. 7, at North Side Baptist Church, 910 N. Main St., in Weatherford. Burial: Private. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the church. Gage was born Sept. 10, 1999, in Little Rock, Ark., to Kimberly Baker and Shawn Mullins. Gage was a 2018 graduate of Weatherford High School. He enjoyed playing sports, including soccer, baseball and football. Additionally, he enjoyed playing video games and hunting. Gage will be affectionately remembered for his kind and fun-loving personality and for his ability to brighten anyone's day with his infectious smile! SURVIVORS: Gage is survived by his parents, Kimberly Baker and Shawn Mullins and his wife, Jaclyn; his siblings, Madison Mullins and Cooper Mullins; his stepbrothers, Kade, Jake, and Dane Spooner; his aunt, Connie White and cousins, Kane and Ashley; his grandparents, Henry and Peggy Mullins; and a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019