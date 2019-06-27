|
Matthew David Nowell KELLER -- Matthew David Nowell, 42, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Grand Prairie. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow. Matthew was born April 4, 1977, and was the oldest son of Mickey and Sharon Witt Nowell. Matthew graduated from Polytechnic High School and Texas Christian University. He was a longtime employee of the IT Division of the Six Flags Corporation in Grand Prairie. Matthew loved Scandinavian Heavy Metal music, Norse Mythology, his wife's cooking, and his children. Matthew was the fun-loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He loved making children laugh and making the monkeys talk. Matthew's loss has left a hole in the lives of his wife, children, brother and parents that will never be filled. He was a brilliant, funny and amazing man. SURVIVORS: Parents; wife of 20 years, Angela Crabtree Nowell; two beloved children, Raine Tynan Nowell of Fort Worth and Cameron James Nowell of Keller; and younger brother, Timothy Nowell (Janet).
Published in Star-Telegram on June 27, 2019