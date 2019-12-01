Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Matthew Jason Moore Obituary
Matthew Jason Moore FORT WORTH--Matthew Jason Moore, 47, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dec. 3, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donate to in his name. Jason was the owner of Global Tint and Dent, originally known as Screen Craft for 30 years. He attended church at New River, Hudson Oaks campus. Jason joyfully joined in heaven his maternal grandparents, Stanley Abernathy, 1996, Effie McNatt Abernathy, 2018; stepfather, Ralph L. Long, 2011; brother-in-law, Steve Gehres, 2016; and many other family members and friends whom he loved dearly. SURVIVORS: Sons, Caleb Kai Moore, Christopher Todd Colbert and wife, Rebekah; daughter, Kaci Lynn Colbert; grandchildren, Brendan, Tristyn, Cooper, Robert, Chapo, and Rylee; mother, Rhonda Abernathy Schnick and husband, Dan Schnick; sister, Donna Gehres; brothers, Richard Moore, Greg Moore, and Chris Moore; sister-in-law, Tami Moore; sister, Lori Nease; brother-in-law, Eric Nease; uncle, Gayland Abernathy; soulmate, Kim Griffin; and many other family members and friends who love and adore him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019
