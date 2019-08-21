|
|
Matthew Richard Moody ARLINGTON--Matthew Richard Moody, 61, son of Richard and Martha, passed away Sunday, Aug 18, 2019, after a long illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Moody. SURVIVORS: His father and stepmother, Richard and Carol Moody of Arlington; children, Melissa Moody Soliz and husband, Philip, of Frisco and Jason Moody of Grand Prairie; grandchildren, Philip and Joshua Soliz and Courtney and MacKenzie Moody; brothers, Michael (Susan) of Mansfield and Mark of Iowa Park; nieces, Christina (Chris) Moody Schuttler of Alba, Heather (Jon) Moody Matys of Grand Prairie, and Sarah Moody of Pflugerville; grandnephew and grandnieces, Alexis and Maisy Matys, Robert and Emma Schuttler; and numerous cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019