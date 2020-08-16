Matthew Scott Howard FORT WORTH--Matthew "Matt" Howard was born May 11, 1964, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the second son born to LTC Mike and Sheila Howard. He died peacefully in Christ our Lord's arms on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in his sleep. FUNERAL MASS: Noon Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 1201 S Cherry Lane, White Settlement, Texas. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Peter's, 1201 S Cherry Lane, White Settlement, Texas. Matt worked for ITW Hobart Corp for 30 years. He loved writing music and played the bass guitar in a few local bands called The Penguins and The Torpedo X.. He attended St. Andrews Catholic School, Nolan High School, graduated from Southwest High School, and completed two years at TCJC before working for Hobart. He loved growing up in North Dakota for seven years when his dad was stationed at Minot Air Force Base. Matt had the best sense of humor and had many many friends. He was a diehard Chicago Bear fan. He loved the Blackhawks, the White Sox and Fort Worth Fire. Matt's heart was filled with pride when his daughter Katie was born. She was the only child. SURVIVORS: Matt leaves behind the love of his life, Donna; his daughter, Katie Zicari and husband, Robert; grandsons, Major and Brock; his mother, Sheila Howard; brother, Mark Howard; sisters, Maria Howard and Monica Evans and husband, Robert; nephew, Zack Evans; and many cousins.