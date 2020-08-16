1/1
Matthew Scott Howard
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
Matthew Scott Howard FORT WORTH--Matthew "Matt" Howard was born May 11, 1964, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the second son born to LTC Mike and Sheila Howard. He died peacefully in Christ our Lord's arms on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in his sleep. FUNERAL MASS: Noon Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 1201 S Cherry Lane, White Settlement, Texas. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Peter's, 1201 S Cherry Lane, White Settlement, Texas. Matt worked for ITW Hobart Corp for 30 years. He loved writing music and played the bass guitar in a few local bands called The Penguins and The Torpedo X.. He attended St. Andrews Catholic School, Nolan High School, graduated from Southwest High School, and completed two years at TCJC before working for Hobart. He loved growing up in North Dakota for seven years when his dad was stationed at Minot Air Force Base. Matt had the best sense of humor and had many many friends. He was a diehard Chicago Bear fan. He loved the Blackhawks, the White Sox and Fort Worth Fire. Matt's heart was filled with pride when his daughter Katie was born. She was the only child. SURVIVORS: Matt leaves behind the love of his life, Donna; his daughter, Katie Zicari and husband, Robert; grandsons, Major and Brock; his mother, Sheila Howard; brother, Mark Howard; sisters, Maria Howard and Monica Evans and husband, Robert; nephew, Zack Evans; and many cousins.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Peter of the Apostles Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 16, 2020
When you think of Matt a smile will always pop up. He could read people and tell when they needed a little something to laugh about. He always had a drawer full of tricks or jokes that would turn a frown upside down. I will always cherish the memories of working with Matt Howard. Rock On my friend.
Ken Swain
Coworker
August 16, 2020
I have worked with Matt for all his Hobart life. I got the privilege to work with his father as well. He made me laugh so hard with all his funny stories. He was funny, sweet and kind and little crazy ! We would always talk about our moms and how that we couldn’t disturb them watching the young and restless. I could just go on and on about him. Matt, you were a great friend, buddy and I’ll never forget you. Thank you for making me laugh and driving me nuts with your witty ways! Prayers to the Howard family . He truly will be missed. Much love to all of his family.
Connie Mersch
Coworker
