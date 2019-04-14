|
Matthew Smith FORT WORTH--Matthew Smith, 75, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, entered rest Monday, April 8, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at New Breed Christian Center, 4500 S. Riverside Drive. Burial: 2:15 Tuesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Matthew Smith was born April 8, 1944, in Alexandria, La., to Willie and Pearl Smith. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army before retirement in 1986; this included duty in Germany, Japan, and completing culinary school in Washington. He worked for Mrs. Baird's Bakery 19 years, retiring in 2009. Matthew found life exciting after that...cooking, traveling, fishing and spoiling two generations of grandchildren. SURVIVORS: His devoted wife of 32 years, Janice M. Smith; children, Mia Smith (Meryl) and Derrick Organ; grandchildren, Rayne Lusk, Taylor Jones (Johnny Jr.), Sydney Mosley; great-grandchildren, Johnny Jones III, Taraji Walker; sisters, Clara and Alberta; brother, Ruben Jimison Jr.; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019