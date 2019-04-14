Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Wake
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Breed Christian Center
4500 S. Riverside Drive
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
New Breed Christian Center
4500 S. Riverside Drive
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:15 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Smith


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Matthew Smith Obituary
Matthew Smith FORT WORTH--Matthew Smith, 75, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, entered rest Monday, April 8, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at New Breed Christian Center, 4500 S. Riverside Drive. Burial: 2:15 Tuesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Matthew Smith was born April 8, 1944, in Alexandria, La., to Willie and Pearl Smith. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army before retirement in 1986; this included duty in Germany, Japan, and completing culinary school in Washington. He worked for Mrs. Baird's Bakery 19 years, retiring in 2009. Matthew found life exciting after that...cooking, traveling, fishing and spoiling two generations of grandchildren. SURVIVORS: His devoted wife of 32 years, Janice M. Smith; children, Mia Smith (Meryl) and Derrick Organ; grandchildren, Rayne Lusk, Taylor Jones (Johnny Jr.), Sydney Mosley; great-grandchildren, Johnny Jones III, Taraji Walker; sisters, Clara and Alberta; brother, Ruben Jimison Jr.; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now