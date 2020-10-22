Matthew T. AshfordApril 15, 1985 - October 20, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Visitation: 6-8 pm Thursday Oct. 22, 2020 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home, Joshua, Tx 76058Service: 2 pm Friday Oct. 23, 2020 at Pathway Church, Burleson, TX 76028Interment: Following Service at Burleson Memorial CemeteryMatthew T. Ashford, born in Ft. Worth, Texas on April 15,1985 to Terry Ashford and Cathy (Jansen) Ashford-West. He passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning October 20, 2020. He was transported to his heavenly home surrounded by his family and friends. Matt fought a valiant fight over the past year having been diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer in October 2019. Matt believed in God all his life, baptized on October 13th by Pastor Rick Owen of Pathway Church in Burleson.Matthew "Matt" grew up in Burleson, Texas with his parents and his sister, Heather (Ashford) Pickens. He also enjoyed visits with his half sister, Sarrica (Ashford) Taunton.Matt attended grade school in Burleson and graduated from Burleson Senior High School in 2004. He worked at Conveyors Inc., and then began working for Santander Consumer USA where he was employed for the last 13 years.Matt enjoyed time with his family. He was an attentive brother to Heather, and brother-in-law, Russell Pickens. He certainly enjoyed cutting up with them. Matt cherished spending time with his niece, Mikayla & nephews, Ian & Nolan as well! He was a humorous uncle! He loved his dad Terry Ashford very much, he enjoyed living with his dad for the last five, or so years. Matt liked to go camping & fishing with his dad at the Texas coast. He also enjoyed traveling with his mom, Cathy, step-father, Terry West, & occasionally his step-brother, Trevor to various destinations. The last trips to Illinois at cousin, Angela & Clayton Roll's wedding & to Shreveport this past February. Matt most enjoyed Jiu Jitsu martial arts and watching the UFC fights on pay-per-view.Matthew was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Wanda Yungk and his paternal grandparents, Walter and Iva Mae Ashford.He is survived by his father, Terry Ashford. His mother, Cathy & step-father, Terry West. Grandparents Raymond & Jo Kathryn "Mickey" West. Sister, Heather Pickens and husband Russell and their children Mikayla, Ian, and Nolan. Half Sister, Saricca Taunton and husband Jason and their children, Christian Ashford, Cameron and Chase. Step-brother, Trevor West & his wife Brittany. Good friends and many cousins.His striking blue eyes & priceless smile will forever live in our hearts.