Mattie Lou Farrar

Mattie Lou Farrar Obituary
Mattie Lou Farrar GRANBURY--Mattie Lou Farrar passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, Everman Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. Mattie Lou was born June 16, 1922, in Chilton, Texas, to William H. and Mattie Earls. She was a loving and generous mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved knitting, and she attended the First Baptist Church of Everman. She was employed by the city of Fort Worth for several years. Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Chap Farrar; daughter, Cynthia Ann Choate; grandchildren, David Choate and Neil Choate; her parents; and four siblings. SURVIVORS: Mattie Lou is survived by her sons, Tom Feller of Weatherford and Jim Bob Feller and wife, Donna, of Granbury; grandchildren, Tami Bryant and J.D. Feller; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Tristen, Paxton, and J.W.; and great-great-grandson, Jaxson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
