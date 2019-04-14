Home

Maudena McLaughlin MANSFIELD--Maudena McLaughlin passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, after a lengthy illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private memorial service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Donations in her memory may be made to the or the . Maudena was born in Hylton, Texas, but lived in Arlington most of her life. She was active in politics and was an avid bowler. She spent many years volunteering her time and helping others. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her. Maudena was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, of 48 years. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Jacque Calverley (Rick), Barbara Probasco (Steve); granddaughter, Jennifer O'Keefe (Derek); great-granddaughters, Courtney and Shelby; longtime best friends, Doland Maner and Alejandra (Alex) Nogueira.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
