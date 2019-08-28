|
Maura Barron FORT WORTH--Maura Barron, 97, passed peacefully Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving daughters in Fort Worth. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Thursday at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Maura was born in Alexandria, La., on Sept. 27, 1921; she was the second oldest of eight who were all raised along the Texas and Pacific Railroad. Maura proudly worked for Standard Meat Co. in Fort Worth for 38 years and retired in 1988. Maura was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She raised her children in Fort Worth's North Side. She never learned to drive, but that did not stop her from working, traveling, shopping and visiting her family and friends near and far. Maura's house was always open to anyone for a good meal and great conversation. She always had candles lit for all her family and prayed the rosary daily. Maura loved to cheer on her Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Maura was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dolores Vasquez and Candido Vasquez; sisters, Hillary Lozano and Josefa Vasquez; brother, Richard Vasquez; and sons, Rito V. Barron and George Barron. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Dora Escamilla and husband, Pedro, and Alicia Trujillo and husband, Mario; sisters, Rosie Hernandez of Port Allen, La., Frances Hernandez, Joanne Cisneros, Andrea Padiila; grandchildren, Richard Barbolla, Andre Trujillo, Bernadette Escamilla, Bridgette Escamilla, Marlo Slovacek, Rito Barron Jr., Margaret Barron, Natalie Barron and Joseph Barron; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019