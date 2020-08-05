Maureen Karen Baricelli GRAPEVINE--Maureen Karen Baricelli, nee Nelson, 64, of Grapevine, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home. Maureen was born in Chicago, Ill., on February 10. She graduated from Taft High School and went on to obtain her degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. On July 29, she celebrated 25 years of marriage to her husband, Daniel. Maureen spent the majority of her career as a customer service agent with British Airways. Maureen was a proud member of VASA Swedish/American Organization DFW. She had a passion for gardening, golf, and spending time with family, especially her three granddaughters. Maureen was preceded in death by her father, Howard R Nelson; her mother, Mary V Nelson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by husband, Daniel; loving mother of Christopher Popp, Jennifer (Aaron) Cerrato; and cherished grandmother of Audrey Popp, Abigail and Juniper Cerrato.