Maurice R. Mitchell ARLINGTON--Maurice R. Mitchell, 92, of Arlington, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Ataxia Foundation. He was born July 4, 1927, in Litchfield, Ill., to Stephen and June Mitchell. He married Betty Street on Nov. 22, 1947, and they had 69 wonderful, happy years together until her passing in 2017. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory are his son, Steve Mitchell and wife, Donna; daughter, Terry Bradley and husband, Dennis; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Brookdale Pecan Park Assisted Living Facility and St. Gabriel Hospice.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020