Maurine Elizabeth Lowrie ARLINGTON--Maurine Elizabeth Lowrie, 93, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Arlington. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Holly Springs Cemetery, 4403 Vz County Rd 1507, Van, Texas, 75140. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. If you knew Maurine, she was the boss. She knew what she wanted, and she worked hard to get it. But Maurine led with grace and love. She truly lived and led for the Lord, and we all know exactly where she is; she is home. Maurine loved with her whole heart. It didn't matter who you were or how long she knew you, she loved endlessly. She took so many people as her own and continued to grow her family every day she lived. Maurine would endlessly repeat her favorite Bible verse Psalm 23 morning and night. Maurine was born in Van Zandt County, and her primary education was in Martins Mill, Texas. She attended the University of North Texas. She retired from General Motors Corporation. Maurine was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Mattie Buford; spouses, Maurice Shapiro and Bruce Lowrie. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, William Randall Shapiro and wife, Brandi Shapiro (Arlington, Texas); grandchildren, William Randall Shapiro Jr. (Midlothian, Texas), William Blakely Shapiro (Mansfield, Texas), Brandon Reid Shapiro (Hollywood, Calif.); sister, Sue Helen Williams (Martins Mill, Texas); nephew, Keith Williams; niece, Tanna Sue Remedios; godchildren, Reyna Garcia and Veronica Avila and their families; numerous extended family and friends that all greatly loved Maurine.