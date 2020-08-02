1/1
Maurine Elizabeth Lowrie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurine Elizabeth Lowrie ARLINGTON--Maurine Elizabeth Lowrie, 93, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Arlington. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Holly Springs Cemetery, 4403 Vz County Rd 1507, Van, Texas, 75140. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. If you knew Maurine, she was the boss. She knew what she wanted, and she worked hard to get it. But Maurine led with grace and love. She truly lived and led for the Lord, and we all know exactly where she is; she is home. Maurine loved with her whole heart. It didn't matter who you were or how long she knew you, she loved endlessly. She took so many people as her own and continued to grow her family every day she lived. Maurine would endlessly repeat her favorite Bible verse Psalm 23 morning and night. Maurine was born in Van Zandt County, and her primary education was in Martins Mill, Texas. She attended the University of North Texas. She retired from General Motors Corporation. Maurine was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Mattie Buford; spouses, Maurice Shapiro and Bruce Lowrie. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, William Randall Shapiro and wife, Brandi Shapiro (Arlington, Texas); grandchildren, William Randall Shapiro Jr. (Midlothian, Texas), William Blakely Shapiro (Mansfield, Texas), Brandon Reid Shapiro (Hollywood, Calif.); sister, Sue Helen Williams (Martins Mill, Texas); nephew, Keith Williams; niece, Tanna Sue Remedios; godchildren, Reyna Garcia and Veronica Avila and their families; numerous extended family and friends that all greatly loved Maurine.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Holly Springs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved