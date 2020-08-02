1/1
Mava Smithers "Jean" Klein
1939 - 2020
Mava "Jean" Smithers Klein FORT WORTH--Mava "Jean" Smithers Klein was born in Los Angeles on May 24, 1939, and departed this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 1 p.m. Wednesday in Azleland Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E. Lancaster, Ave., 76103. Her family moved to Fort Worth in her younger years and at the age of 19. On Feb. 28, 1959, Jean married the love of her life, Harry Lee Klein. Together they raised five children in a four-bedroom, one-bath house. Jean was a fortunate person who loved her work. She managed to develop a weekend hobby attending flea markets and created a thriving business. Jean always displayed a sign at the Cattle Barn Flea Market, "Why buy new, when old will do." She became so well known, the Star-Telegram interviewed her twice for articles regarding the popularity of flea markets. Through the years she acquired many lasting friendships with the vendors and her regular customers. The love she had for cats was unsurpassable. She was known to carry bags of food in her car to feed the homeless ones. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry; parents, Woodrow Wilson Smithers, Ova Lee Blocker Smithers; and granddaughter, Elaine King. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Milinda Hall, Kim Klein, Kandess Klein and Karen Hunter; sisters, Janie Vaughn, Ruby Bressman and husband, Don; grandchildren, Kelly and Jay Hunter; along with several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Funeral
10:00 AM
AUG
5
Interment
01:00 PM
