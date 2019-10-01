|
Maxine Denton HUNT--Maxine Denton, 94, of Hunt, Texas passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville. Reception to follow at the Hunt Store in Hunt following the graveside service. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. GRIMES FUNERAL CHAPELS Kerrville, 830-257-4544 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019