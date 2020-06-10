Maxine Eugenia Roane
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Eugenia Roane ARLINGTON--Maxine Eugenia Roane, 89, of Arlington, Texas, passed away May 30, 2020. FUNERAL: begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas. Maxine was born in Shreveport, La., on Sept. 17, 1930. She was married to Robert E. Roane who passed away in 2010. SURVIVORS: Maxine is survived by her sons, Herschel and John Paul; along with her daughter-in-law, Christine, and granddaughter, Auburn Roane.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral
01:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
8172752711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved