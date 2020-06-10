Maxine Eugenia Roane ARLINGTON--Maxine Eugenia Roane, 89, of Arlington, Texas, passed away May 30, 2020. FUNERAL: begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas. Maxine was born in Shreveport, La., on Sept. 17, 1930. She was married to Robert E. Roane who passed away in 2010. SURVIVORS: Maxine is survived by her sons, Herschel and John Paul; along with her daughter-in-law, Christine, and granddaughter, Auburn Roane.