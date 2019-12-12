Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Maxine Mitchell McKinney


1927 - 2019
Maxine Mitchell McKinney Obituary
Maxine Mitchell McKinney FORT WORTH -- Maxine Mitchell McKinney, daughter of William Carl and Nora Idabelle Bowman Mitchell, was born on October 23, 1927 in Laclede County, Mo. and went to be with our Lord on December 6, 2019 in Fort Worth at the age of ninety-two years. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Biggers Funeral Chapel Interment: Dido Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Lee McKinney; and son, Joseph Roger McKinney. SURVIVORS: her son, Brad McKinney and wife, Floy of Fredricksburg; sister, Vera Harrill and her husband, Bill of Lebanon, Mo.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019
