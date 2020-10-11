Maxine Vivvian Beam

November 10, 1921 - October 1, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Maxine was born on November 10, 1921 and died at the age of 98 in a supervised nursing facility. She was the daughter of Emmett and Opal V. Beam of Fort Worth.

Maxine was laid to rest at a private graveside service on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Maxine was heavily involved in the sport of pure-bred dogs until the onset of her illness. She was an early licensed AKC Professional Handler and enjoyed great success with her AKC judging career. She judged several times at the Westminster Kennel Club and the AKC all-breed show. Maxine was internationally known and judged many times abroad.

She was a member of the Fort Worth Kennel, Club Poodle Club of America and Take the Lead, a charitable organization in the sport. Contributions may be made in her honor at: Take the Lead, 215 Washington Street, Suite 110 Watertown, NY 13601.

Maxine is survived by friends, Edd and Mary Lynn Bivin, Dr. David Fuchshuber, and Darlene Wallace.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store