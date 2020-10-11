1/1
Maxine Vivvian Beam
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Vivvian Beam
November 10, 1921 - October 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Maxine was born on November 10, 1921 and died at the age of 98 in a supervised nursing facility. She was the daughter of Emmett and Opal V. Beam of Fort Worth.
Maxine was laid to rest at a private graveside service on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Maxine was heavily involved in the sport of pure-bred dogs until the onset of her illness. She was an early licensed AKC Professional Handler and enjoyed great success with her AKC judging career. She judged several times at the Westminster Kennel Club and the AKC all-breed show. Maxine was internationally known and judged many times abroad.
She was a member of the Fort Worth Kennel, Club Poodle Club of America and Take the Lead, a charitable organization in the sport. Contributions may be made in her honor at: Take the Lead, 215 Washington Street, Suite 110 Watertown, NY 13601.
Maxine is survived by friends, Edd and Mary Lynn Bivin, Dr. David Fuchshuber, and Darlene Wallace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved