Maybelle L. Woods GRAPEVINE--Maybelle L. Woods of Grapevine passed away peacefully Christmas Day, in the company of family. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Grapevine First Methodist Church, with visitation at noon, coordinated by Lucas Funeral Home of Grapevine. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to Bay View Scholarship Funds, via Grapevine-Colleyville Education Foundation: http://gcedfoundation.org. Born May 2, 1921, in Denver, Colo., Maybelle lived her 98 years with an engaging smile for everyone she met. In 1941, she married the love of her life, Jesse L. Woods Jr., a handsome young member of the Air Force. On receiving his officer's commission, Jesse informed Maybelle that she must learn to speak up for herself "because an officer's wife cannot be a wallflower!" She took his instruction to heart; no one ever again accused her of fading into the woodwork. Soon, they had two children and deployments that carried them around the world, including Guam, Tokyo, and Germany. Retiring in Grapevine, Texas, Maybelle devoted herself to a career in Not-Being-A-Wallflower, taking an active role in the community and many local organizations, including Bay View Club, Rotary Club, and the Grapevine Historical Society. A talented seamstress, her skills won numerous awards, but she was most proud of being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend. Maybelle was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse L. Woods Jr.; grandsons, James Denniston and Daniel Reeves; and 15 siblings. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughter, Lenora L. Denniston and son-in-law, Michael Reeves; her son, Jesse L. Woods III and daughter-in-law, Lori; grandchildren, Victoria McElroy, Jeffery Woods and Jesse Furrow; her brother, Arthur Burke; and too many dear friends to count.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 6, 2020