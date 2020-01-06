Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7566
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grapevine First Methodist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Grapevine First Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maybelle Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maybelle L. Woods


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maybelle L. Woods Obituary
Maybelle L. Woods GRAPEVINE--Maybelle L. Woods of Grapevine passed away peacefully Christmas Day, in the company of family. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Grapevine First Methodist Church, with visitation at noon, coordinated by Lucas Funeral Home of Grapevine. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to Bay View Scholarship Funds, via Grapevine-Colleyville Education Foundation: http://gcedfoundation.org. Born May 2, 1921, in Denver, Colo., Maybelle lived her 98 years with an engaging smile for everyone she met. In 1941, she married the love of her life, Jesse L. Woods Jr., a handsome young member of the Air Force. On receiving his officer's commission, Jesse informed Maybelle that she must learn to speak up for herself "because an officer's wife cannot be a wallflower!" She took his instruction to heart; no one ever again accused her of fading into the woodwork. Soon, they had two children and deployments that carried them around the world, including Guam, Tokyo, and Germany. Retiring in Grapevine, Texas, Maybelle devoted herself to a career in Not-Being-A-Wallflower, taking an active role in the community and many local organizations, including Bay View Club, Rotary Club, and the Grapevine Historical Society. A talented seamstress, her skills won numerous awards, but she was most proud of being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend. Maybelle was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse L. Woods Jr.; grandsons, James Denniston and Daniel Reeves; and 15 siblings. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughter, Lenora L. Denniston and son-in-law, Michael Reeves; her son, Jesse L. Woods III and daughter-in-law, Lori; grandchildren, Victoria McElroy, Jeffery Woods and Jesse Furrow; her brother, Arthur Burke; and too many dear friends to count.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maybelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -