Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-3333
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for McKoy Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

McKoy "Mac" Lane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
McKoy "Mac" Lane Obituary
McKoy "Mac" Lane FORT WORTH -- McKoy "Mac" Lane, 89 passed away March 15, 2020. He was born September 24, 1930, to R.J. Lane and Bess McKoy Lane in Celeste, Texas. GRAVESIDE: 3 p.m., Fri., Mar. 20, Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery. He was a member of the First Baptist Arlington. He served in the Navy for 4 years. Met his wife Donna Kellmer and they married in October of 1953 in Seattle, Washington. They moved to Texas and Mac worked for John Hancock Insurance Company for 40 years as an agent and staff manager. Mac was the manager in Oklahoma City for 2 years. He was preceded by his parents and brother Bob Lane. SURVIVORS: Wife, Donna Lane of 66 years; son, Robert Lane; daughter, Debra Lane; grandchildren, Brandon Lane, Amanda Johnson, Cory Lane-Gruel, and D'Ann Spurlock; six great-grandchildren, Chris Lane, Cameron Lane, Tucker Herron, McKoy Johnson, Taylor Spurlock, and Peyton Spurlock. Mac was a very good husband, father, grandparent, and a great Christian who read the bible every day. He will be missed by all who knew him.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of McKoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -