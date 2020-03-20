|
McKoy "Mac" Lane FORT WORTH -- McKoy "Mac" Lane, 89 passed away March 15, 2020. He was born September 24, 1930, to R.J. Lane and Bess McKoy Lane in Celeste, Texas. GRAVESIDE: 3 p.m., Fri., Mar. 20, Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery. He was a member of the First Baptist Arlington. He served in the Navy for 4 years. Met his wife Donna Kellmer and they married in October of 1953 in Seattle, Washington. They moved to Texas and Mac worked for John Hancock Insurance Company for 40 years as an agent and staff manager. Mac was the manager in Oklahoma City for 2 years. He was preceded by his parents and brother Bob Lane. SURVIVORS: Wife, Donna Lane of 66 years; son, Robert Lane; daughter, Debra Lane; grandchildren, Brandon Lane, Amanda Johnson, Cory Lane-Gruel, and D'Ann Spurlock; six great-grandchildren, Chris Lane, Cameron Lane, Tucker Herron, McKoy Johnson, Taylor Spurlock, and Peyton Spurlock. Mac was a very good husband, father, grandparent, and a great Christian who read the bible every day. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2020