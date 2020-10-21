Medarado D. Gonzalez

June 8, 1928 - October 17, 2020

White Settlement, Texas - Medardo Gonzalez , 92, went to be with the Lord Oct. 17, 2020.

Graveside: Noon Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.

Medardo was born in Melvin, Texas to Asencion and Petra Gonzales. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War and spent most of his life in Fort Worth where he worked at General Dynamics for 20-plus years. He was a natural athlete and could often be found on the golf course. In his lifetime, he had accomplished four holes-in-one and twice won Fort Worth Super Senior City Golf Championship.

Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Alicia; brothers, Pablo Gonzales, Asencion Gonzales Jr., and Santiago Gonzales; and sisters, Juana Ramirez, Elida Perez, Petra Quiroz, Carolina Castanuela, Ventura Cadena and Catalina Ruiz.

Survivors: Children, Mary Nadeau, Ida Territo and David Gonzalez and wife, Stephanie; granddaughter, Amber Nadeau Biermeier; brothers, Gonzalo, Saturino, Richard and Erasmo Gonzales; and he leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews.









