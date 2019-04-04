|
Melanie Bradshaw Evans FORT WORTH -- Melanie Bradshaw Evans, 69, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019, with her family by her side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday at University Christian Church, with a reception to follow. Melanie was born in Stillwater, Okla., and moved to Fort Worth when she met the love of her life, James "Jim" Evans. They spent more than 40 wonderful years together. SURVIVORS: Two daughters, Elisa Evans Belmont and Heather Harrison; son-in-law, Terrence Belmont; five grandchildren, Chase, Lane, Sally, Cass and Beau; brother and sister-in-law, Les and Jan Miller; two sisters; and five brothers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019