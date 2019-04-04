Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
University Christian Church
Melanie Bradshaw Evans

Melanie Bradshaw Evans FORT WORTH -- Melanie Bradshaw Evans, 69, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019, with her family by her side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday at University Christian Church, with a reception to follow. Melanie was born in Stillwater, Okla., and moved to Fort Worth when she met the love of her life, James "Jim" Evans. They spent more than 40 wonderful years together. SURVIVORS: Two daughters, Elisa Evans Belmont and Heather Harrison; son-in-law, Terrence Belmont; five grandchildren, Chase, Lane, Sally, Cass and Beau; brother and sister-in-law, Les and Jan Miller; two sisters; and five brothers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019
