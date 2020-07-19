1/1
Melanie Suzanne Rice GRANDVIEW--Melanie Suzanne Rice died peacefully at home, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, July 10, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life will be posted through social media when social gathering restrictions are lifted. Melanie was born June 30, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was a woman of many talents. She earned her Associate Degree in Mental Health. Most of her working life was spent in sales. Her creative and artistic talents blossomed into several business ventures such as Edible Events, Eclectic Rice retail store, and she was widely known for her wonderful cakes and flowers. Melanie was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Wilson and Frances Matthews. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Michael Rice of Grandview; her sons, Matthew Minyard of Fort Worth, Andrew Minyard (Rena) of Milford, Christopher Gipson (Lori) of White Settlement; bonus daughter, Katherine Osio of Grand Prairie; sisters, Fradean French of Fort Worth, Teresa Cates of Pantego, Gloria Wilson of Seymore; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. KISER UNDERTAKING LLC Mansfield, 817-546-0108 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
