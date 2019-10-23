|
Melba Bell Lane FORT WORTH--Melba Bell Lane, beloved and devoted wife, mother, nanny and friend, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Richland Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Melba retired as a secretary to the president of IAM DL 776 after 64 years of service. Melba was preceded in death by her parents, John Erby and Dorothy Verline Bell; son, Glenn Lane; and grandson, Tyler. SURVIVORS: Husband of 37 years, Pat Lane; daughter, Melinda Renea Tamplin (Bobby); daughter by heart, Dawn Lane; sons, Philip Smith, David Lane (Karen) and Ronald Lane (Vickie); grandchildren, Jason, Rachel, Cory (Amanda), Cassie (Michael), Danielle (Chris) and Christina; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and lifelong friend, Jimmie Logenbaugh.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019