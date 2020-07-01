Melba Jane Gwinn BEDFORD--Melba Gwinn of Bedford, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Melba was born in 1935 in Handley, Texas, to Blanche and Charlie Rigby. The youngest of six children, Melba spent her childhood around her loving family, especially her big sister, Katy. Melba attended Handley High School where she met the love of her life, David Gwinn. The two were wed in 1955, and two years later they had their only child, Dana Lynn. David and Melba spent their lives traveling, especially to Las Vegas, going to Lake Texoma, and attending the Jonnie High Country Music Revue on Saturday nights. Melba worked for the H-E-B ISD for 30 years with her sister-in-law, Moena Rigby. In 1983 Melba's life was forever changed when her only grandson, Kyle, was born. Melba and David spent the rest of their lives spoiling Kyle, attending his sporting events and traveling with him. Melba enjoyed spending time with her family, going to Rangers' games and NASCAR races, watching her grandson's baseball games, going on CMR bus trips and making her famous apricot fried pies. Melba was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and Charlie Rigby; her husband of 60 years, David Gwinn; and her son-in-law, Ricky Thomason. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Lynn Thomason of Bedford; grandson, Kyle David Thomason and wife, Jodi Marie Thomason, of Bedford; great-grandson, Clark Wyatt Thomason of Bedford; sister-in-law, Moena Rigby of Spring, Texas; niece, Jill Muzyka and husband, Mike Muzyka, of Kennedale; and great-nieces Kennedy Muzyka and Logan Muzyka. The visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, at 11:30 a.m. at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment follows in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.