Melba Janice Maddux FORT WORTH--Melba Janice Maddux, 73, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception following in the Live Oak Room. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the North Texas Food Bank. She was born in Fort Worth on May 24, 1946, graduating from Polytechnic High School before attaining a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Wesleyan College and later earning a Master's degree in Secondary Education from the University of North Texas. She was a dedicated public high school teacher of English at R.L. Paschal High School for 32 years from 1969 to 2001. Though she spent a lifetime defying expectations and challenging stereotypes, she was nevertheless a kind of person - the often referenced but seldom encountered woman of Texas, one who worked tirelessly in her profession, who could be called upon to help family at any time, who appreciated any story told well, who entered any room with authority, who believed that occasionally chastising her siblings was a virtuous act, who considered speed limits to be propaganda, who was allergic to sentimentality, who could start a conversation with anyone, and who never let a child go unacknowledged. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Jay Thomas Maddux and Mary Clytee Maddux; and her nephew, John H. Maddux Jr. SURVIVORS: Siblings, John Maddux and wife Linda, Clytee Netzer and husband Ray, Jay Maddux and wife Pat, and Joy Lipscomb and husband Bob; nieces and nephews: Kelly Wynn and husband, Joe, Lisa Powell and husband, Terry, Markie Cooke, Kristy Netzer, Rob Netzer and wife, Lauren, Erik Netzer, Tamra Orlowski and husband, Michael, Jared Maddux and wife, Alicia, Robert Lipscomb, Aimee Shrum and husband, Mike, Elena Sims and husband, James; and a thriving generation of great-nieces and nephews. She lived a life of consequence, encouraging her family, her friends, and the thousands of students who passed through her classroom to do the same. Those who knew her are comforted with the countless memories and stories that will be recounted in the days and years ahead but also mindful that her laugh, as indescribable as it was infectious, will not be heard again.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019