Melba Joy Winters HURST -- Melba Joy Winters, 86, died Monday, September 9, 2019 in Greenville. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 in Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Bryan officiating. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Winters, Tra Williams, Harold Williams, Lee Benson, Kent Fulks and Don Griffin. Interment will follow in McWright Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time, Friday. MEMORIALS: The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Mission Arlington, 210 West South Street, Arlington, Texas 76010. Mrs. Winters was born in Greenville, Texas on December 9, 1932. She was the daughter of William Henry Williams and Mary Morrison Williams. She married Nathaniel Winter on November 25, 1969 in Greenville. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Arlington where she was in the Master Singers at the church and was a volunteer at Mission Arlington. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and two sisters. SURVIVORS: her husband, Nate Winters; sons, Jerry Jennings and Dusty Jennings; sister, Mary Lynn Shelton; grandchildren, Joni Jennings, Brett Jennings, Brad Jennings, Andrea Farnham and husband, Matt, Julie Baack and husband, Erric, Stephanie Cunningham and husband, Todd and Clayton and Whitney Spies; and several great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019