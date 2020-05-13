Melba Ruth Batchelor
1936 - 2020
Melba Ruth Batchelor RICHLAND HILLS--Melba Ruth Batchelor left to meet our Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. CRYPTSIDE SERVICE: Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Greenwood Mausoleum. Due to the current public health crisis, and for the protection of our beloved family and friends, the service will be for the immediately family only. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association-North Central Texas Chapter in memory of Melba Batchelor. Melba was born Oct. 25, 1936, in Lott, Texas. She was a graduate of Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School. She was married to George Batchelor in 1955 and later had two sons. Melba was an avid bowler and was inducted into the Fort Worth Women's Bowling Hall of Fame. She was a successful businesswoman. She was a member of Richland Hills Baptist Church. Melba was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lizzie Fay; brothers, Jesse Earl and Arthur Allen; and husband, George Batchelor. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Lyn Buerger; sons, Barry Batchelor and wife, Lori, and G. Bryon Batchelor and wife, Lisa; grandsons, Bret and wife, Rachel, Brandon and wife, Becca, Blake, and Bryce; great-grandsons, Bastion and Luca Bear Batchelor; and many beloved nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
Greenwood Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
