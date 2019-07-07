Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Meleta Navarro


1946 - 2019
Meleta Navarro Obituary
Meleta Navarro ARLINGTON--Meleta Navarro, 73, died peacefully in the hospital surrounded by her loving husband and two children on Saturday, June 29, 2019. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Meleta was born in Orange, Texas, on Feb. 23, 1946. She graduated from the University of North Texas in 1968. Meleta enjoyed her school-teaching career in the Arlington public school system. After retiring, Meleta loved spending time with her husband and four grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with her friends and participating in activities with her many social groups and clubs. Meleta was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Burnett; and father, Johnnie Burnett, both of Orange, Texas. SURVIVORS: Her loving and devoted husband of 48 years, Ralph Navarro; children, Mike (Kim) Navarro and Susan (John) Shryock; grandchildren, Cade and Ben Shryock and Mia and Gage Navarro; brother, Billy Burnett; aunt, Betty Cook; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
