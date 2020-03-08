|
|
Melinda Rhea Turns COLLEYVILLE--Melinda "Mindy" Rhea Turns passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Colleyville on Sunday, March 1, 2020, due to complications from a heart attack. Mindy was born in Erwin, Tenn., on March 14, 1955, but she grew up in Haltom City, Texas. She graduated from Haltom High School in 1973 and from the University of North Texas in 1977. Shortly after that, she became a flight attendant for American Airlines, where she enjoyed a 30-year career. She devoted herself for many years to helping the Association of Professional Flight Attendants union, and on the PTA board at her sons' schools. Mindy loved animals, spending time with her family and friends, and finding causes to fight for. She had a welcoming smile and a caring grace that made everyone she talked with feel like part of her life. Mindy requested no funeral services, but a celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined later. Mindy is survived by her two sons, Bret and Taylor Larson; husband, Skip Turns; mother, Cathlene Cox; brother, Toby Cox; and many, many friends. We love you, Mindy, and thank you for the joy you gave us and the world.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020