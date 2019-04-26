Home

Melinda Samaniego Mercado FORT WORTH --Melinda Samaniego Mercado, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Keller, Texas. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing/ Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fort Worth. Melinda was born to Teresa and John Samaniego, Jr. She worked for the FAA for 21 years. Her faith in our Lord was strong and forever present as noted by her actions, love, kindness and compassion for others. She had a great sense of humor, beautiful smile and an unforgettable laughter that lit up the room. She enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, baking and helping others. Her greatest enjoyment was being surrounded by family and friends. She cherished her role as a beloved wife and mother to her adoring sons, who brought much joy to her life. SURVIVORS: Husband of 21 years, Benito S. Mercado, Jr.; sons, Benito Daniel, Diego Alejandro and John Michael Mercado; parents; brother, Albert and fiance, Jennifer; sister, Christina; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019
