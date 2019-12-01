|
Melissa and Brendan Edwards SPRING BRANCH--Melissa Edwards, 40, and her son Brendan, 11, were tragically killed on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle that swerved into their lane. ROSARY: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Canyon Lake, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com. Melissa had a fierce spirit that shined through the sparkle in her eyes. She was a loving mother, and devoted wife and daughter. She followed her adventurous soul in pursuits of excellence and was committed to knowing more, and doing better, in all that she did. This helped her to excel as the matriarch of her family without sacrificing her career ambitions with Abbvie Pharmaceuticals. She also loved to cook, travel, read and be near the water with a glass of champagne. Her shining smile and kind heart are a beacon for those who knew her to follow. Brendan was a great son, grandson, brother and friend to many. He had a wild spirit that was curious beyond reason, loved to help out, stood up for what he felt was right (and he was always right), and couldn't be stopped if he wanted to do something. Brendan's curiosity led him on numerous adventures, and he crossed paths many his age wouldn't venture to cross. He never knew a stranger as he had big heart that took in everyone he met. He loved sports, fishing, music and cutting up . . . literally. His bright eyes and inviting smile captivated all that he met on these experiences. SURVIVORS: Melissa and Brendan are survived by their loving family, Ken Edwards of Spring Branch, Texas; and Dillon, Rowan and Nedra "Honey." They are also survived by Nedra Johnson; Dan West; and Patti Edwards; Greg Edwards and his family, Ryan West, and Melinda Parker. DOEPPENSCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME New Braunfels, 830-625-3434 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019