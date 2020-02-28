Home

Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home
511 West Main Street
Waxahachie, TX 75165
(972) 937-2211
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home
511 West Main Street
Waxahachie, TX 75165
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home
511 West Main Street
Waxahachie, TX 75165
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
McAdams Cemetery
Huntsville, TX
View Map
Melissa Ann Bosshard


1970 - 2020
Melissa Ann Bosshard Obituary
Melissa Ann Bosshard DALLAS -- February 3, 1970 ~ February 13, 2020 Melissa Bosshard, at the age of 50, finally went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 13, 2020 in Dallas, Texas due to a lung disease she had battled with her entire life. FUNERAL: 3 p.m., Sunday March 1, Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main Str., Waxahachie, Texas 75165. Interment: 2 p.m., Monday, March 2, McAdams Cemetery, Huntsville, Texas. Visitation for family and friends: 2 p.m., March 1, Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 3, 1970 to her parents, Ray and Elizabeth (Johnson) Perry. She lived in Hackberry, Arizona for 15 years, prior to receiving a double lung transplant in March of 2016. Despite of her physical adversities Melissa was a fighter, who was determined to see her kids turn 18, which she achieved a month prior to her passing. Melissa was a devoted wife of 25 years and loving mother of three. She lived life to the fullest and displayed generosity to all in need. Her kind heart will be forever remembered and missed by all. Melissa was a faithful God-Loving individual and it gives her family great comfort in knowing that she is with Jesus now. She is preceded in death by her sister, Donna Clevinger. SURVIVORS: Melissa is survived by her loving husband, Bruce Bosshard; three children, Tyler, Skyler, Laura; parents, Ray and Elizabeth Perry; brother, Paul Perry; sister, Sandi Brady and numerous other family and friends. BOZE-MITCHELL-MCKIBBIN FH 511 W. Main St. 972-937-2211 Waxahachie, Texas 75165
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020
