Melissa Anne Busby-Jenkins ARLINGTON--Melissa Anne Busby-Jenkins, 35, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at home. Melissa was born April 29, 1984, in Amarillo and was a lifelong resident of the state of Texas. She was a loving and devoted mother, worked in retail and was a homemaker. She loved cooking, being with family, playing softball, coaching her daughter's softball team, watching her children play sports and unconditionally supported them in their activities. She also loved refinishing furniture, she often referred to herself as a coupon diva and she enjoyed taking selfies. Everyone enjoyed her sense of humor and her joking around wit her nieces and nephews. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruby and Elmer Busby of Waurika, Okla.; and Virgil Snow of Taylorsville, Utah. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her estranged husband, Terry Jenkins; children, Myah Dejah Maleah Kirkwood, Kyle Anne Busby, Jaxxon Barton, Arlington; mother and father, Mary Ann and Ron Busby, Mansfield; brother and sister-in-law, Jason Busby and Sarah Busby, Grand Prairie; brother, Michael Busby, Mansfield; grandmother, Diane Snow, Taylorsville, Utah; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



