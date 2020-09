Melissa Beasley

December 19, 1971 - September 7, 2020

Burnet, Texas - Melissa Beasley, 48, passed away on September 7, 2020.

A graveside service was held on September 12, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, Bethel Community, near Burnet.

Melissa was born on December 19, 1971 in Riverside, California. She loved gardening, reading, DIY projects, animals, and most of all her family. She was dearly loved and will be missed so very much.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Scotty and Itasca Clayton, and her uncles, Tom Clayton and Ken Clayton.

She is survived by her husband, Derek Beasley; daughters, Alexandra Morrow and Haley Morrow; parents, Richard and Becky Trojan, grandchildren, Makayle Maxwell, Harleigh Maxwell, Asher Pitts, and Husdon Pitts; aunt, Lillian Paxton, Barnett Cousins, Clayton cousins. And James Hare.

Arrangements under the care of Jenkins Funeral Home, Burnet, Texas.





