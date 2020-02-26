Home

Melissa Magee SAGINAW--Melissa Magee, aka "M&M" or Melanie Carmichael Magee, 46, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Creek Church, 4901 North Main, Fort Worth, Texas, 76179. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, donate.lls.org Mel fought a courageous battle with leukemia and received a bone marrow transplant, which was successful, and she was cancer free! After being home for several months and enjoying life as she always did, complications arose, and to Mel's valiant fighting spirit, which everyone remembered her by, she came to take her last breath with her loving husband, Corey; her pride and joy, her son, Matthew; and a room full of family and friends by her side, she saw from above! Mel lived such a vibrant life filled with dancing, singing, traveling and, most of all, being with the people she loved. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and most loyal friend anyone could ever have. She will forever be missed, loved, celebrated and cherished. SURVIVORS: Dedicated and loving husband of 28 years, Corey; her loving son and pride and joy, Matthew; mother and father, Curtis and Debbie Shipley; brother, Chuck and Susan Shipley; sister, Sheila and Chris Palloch; sister, Amy and Logan Jones; nephews, Jared and Justin Shipley, and Andrew Palloch; nieces, Ashley Palloch, Madison and Emme Jones; amazing aunts, uncles and cousins; and countless friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
