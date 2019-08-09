|
Melodi Graice Sneed MANSFIELD -- Melodi Graice Sneed, 9, was carried away to eternal rest Sat. Jul. 27, 2019. FUNERAL: The triumphal salutation honoring Melodi's life will be held at high noon Sat., Aug. 10 in the sanctuary of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral, 4650 Campus Dr., Apostle Calvin Williams will serve as celebrant. Interment: Melodi will rest until the return of Christ in the Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum. Wake: Well wishers may visit Melodi from 12 to 6 p.m. on Fri, at the funeral home, and the family will gather to offer tribute from 7 to 9 p.m. at the church. SURVIVORS: Those who await the great reunion, parents, Michael, II and Erin Sneed; sister, Serinity Brooke Sneed; grandparents, Luara Norris and Oscar Sutphen (Linda) and Earnestine Sneed and Michael Sneed Sr. (Diane); paternal great-grandfather, Willie James Sneed; seven aunts; three uncles; and a host of special cousins other relatives and friends. BEDFORD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 524 Bedford Rd., 817-508-0418 Bedford, Texas 76022
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019