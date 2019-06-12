Melvin Clyde Bergman WHITNEY--Mel Bergman was a country man at heart and loved golf, family and friends. He passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side on Monday, May 20, 2019, after a brief illness. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at White Bluff Chapel, 1072 White Bluff Drive in Whitney, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Clifton Lutheran Sunset House. Mel was known by all to have a huge work ethic and a real passion for helping others. Mel was an HVAC tech for many years before transitioning into Commercial HVAC sales. He still used his skills as a tech to help others in need. Mel had a devoted loyalty to his family and friends, especially his faith, having been baptized for the first time May 25, 1969, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Clifton. He also had the privilege of being re-baptized in the Jordan River in the Spring of 2016 by his Pastor Gary Smith of Fielder Road. Mel will be forever remembered for his love of music and his God-given gift of his wonderful singing voice. Mel sang many solos while belonging to the choir at Fielder Road Arlington and loved singing with the choir most recently at White Bluff Chapel. This gentle, loving, caring and very patient man has left a permanent mark etched in the hearts of all of his friends and especially his loving family members. Although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate his life and find comfort that this godly man is in heaven watching over us. Mel was preceded in death by his father, David Bergman. He is survived by his mother, Mina Faye Bergman; his loving wife, Peggy; daughters, Hillary Bergman-Stanton and her husband, Brian, Madelyne Nowlin and her husband, Jai; stepchildren, Leah Ball and husband, Brad, Christian Connell and wife, Megan. He leaves behind his beloved siblings; brothers, Danny Bergman and wife, Nancy, James Bergman and wife, Amy; sister, Marian Fraser and husband, Gary. Mel and Peggy shared nine wonderful grandchildren together of whom he loved so much. His first being Katy "Katy Bug" Stanton, Payton, Avery and Brynlee Stanton; Tanner, Tori, and Madison Ball; Alex and Ethan Connell. Mel is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



