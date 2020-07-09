Melvin Dennis Jasek MANSFIELD -- Melvin Dennis Jasek joined the heavenly chorus on Sunday, July 5th, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Moore Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, you may wish to send donations in tribute to Melvin to Mission Arlington, 210 West South St., Arlington, TX 76010, or First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 301 S. Center, Arlington TX 76010. Melvin was born on June 8, 1934 to Ignatz Adolph Jasek and Bertha Anna Sirocka on their family farm in Crosby, Texas. He attended Crosby schools, where he was active in Future Farmers of America, band, choir, football, basketball, softball, tennis, and track and field. He also worked as a butcher at the local grocery after school and on weekends. Upon graduation from high school, Melvin attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas on a four-year music scholarship. He sang in the University Choir under the direction of Dr. Euell Porter. He especially enjoyed being a member of the University Men's quartet, an activity that he was extremely proud of and continued to enjoy participating in throughout his life. He also was involved in ROTC, which prepared him for his future military service. While at H-SU, he met and married Sharon "Dianne" Mays on December 20, 1953. They remained loving partners for over 66 years. Upon college graduation, Melvin enlisted in the US Army and served in the Army Security Agency. He was stationed at Ft. Devens, Massachussets from 1956 through 1958 and served in Korea after the war was over. He was in the Army Reserves from 1958 through 1961. He was recalled to active duty in 1961 for the Berlin crisis and was stationed in Columbia, South Carolina. Captain Jasek was honorably discharged in 1963. Mr. Jasek was a lifelong learner and eventually continued his education. He received two more degrees from Southern Methodist University a BBA in Accounting and a Masters of Liberal Arts degree. During the last part of his military service, the Jaseks moved to Mesquite, Texas. In 1964, Melvin and Dianne moved to Arlington, Texas and became very involved in working, raising their two children, and participating in their community. Melvin took a job as an accountant in the Hourly Payroll department at General Motors. He retired from the company after working there for more than 30 years. Melvin and Dianne were very active members of the First Baptist Church of Arlington. He was a deacon and a long-time member of the adult church choir, and , in his senior years, enjoyed singing in and traveling with the TMS senior choir. He also participated in the ETC Sunday School class, which allowed him to spend time with many close friends each week. One of Melvin's most outstanding commitments was to Kiwanis. He was extremely devoted to the Sundown Kiwanis Club, it's activities, it's missions and projects, and it's members. He served the club in many capacities as chairman of numerous committees and as officer in every leadership area (many more than once). He also served in leadership capacities on the district level as well as the Texas-Oklahoma district level. He became a lifetime member and received much recognition and many awards throughout the years for his outstanding dedication and hard work in furthering the goals of the service organization. Mr. Jasek had a multitude of hobbies. He loved hunting with his dad and his son, as well as fishing and golfing with GM and Kiwanis buddies. He was a part of many social groups that enjoyed camping, dining out, playing bridge or dominoes, and watching theater productions. He loved to travel and had visited all fifty states and many foreign destinations. He also dabbled in photography and captured many wonderful pictures of animals, scenic beauty from his worldly travels, and breathtaking sunsets. SURVIVORS: His wife, Dianne Jasek; his daughter, Kristy Jasek Hayes and husband, Van, of Abilene, Texas; and his son, Kelly Jasek and wife, Christina Hoag-Jasek, of Arlington, Texas.